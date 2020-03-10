Summit Manor restricts visiting hours to prevent COVID-19

Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor sent out the following press release today, Tuesday, March 10.

“We will be restricting visiting hours from 8am-5pm effective today (3/10/20). Upon entering the building there will be a brief screening to rule out any symptoms of COVID-19. If negative for any of the following symptoms, you may enter building at will during operation hours. If positive for any symptoms, you will not be permitted to enter the facility. All visitors, staff, and vendors will be required to use the front entrance only, all other entrances to the building will be locked at all times. Once you have been evaluated and are symptom free, you will be given a “I have been screened” sticker with the date of the screening to wear at all times during your visit.

Preventative measure include getting the flu vaccine and being vigilant with the appropriate hand hygiene and prevention measures will help protect yourself and others.

*Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after using the restroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

*Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

*Avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away.

*Stay home when you are ill.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the facility and ask to speak with our Administrator/CEO, Lawrence Brown. (270) 384-2153.

Thank you for cooperation during this time. We appreciate all your efforts to help us keep our residents safe.”