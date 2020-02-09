Superintendent Issues Statement Following Student’s Death

School superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens issued the following statement following the death of a student:

“It is with great sadness that our school district has learned that Anthony Parra Lopez, a Senior at Adair County High School, passed away Friday night.

On behalf of our students, staff and school community we extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony’s family. We pray God’s comfort will cover his family and friends during this difficult time.

Our school district has activated our crisis response team. Trained counselors and staff will be on site Monday morning to talk with students, parents and staff as they process their grieving and loss.

Over the next several days and weeks we will work together to cope with this loss. Please feel free to contact your child’s school if you feel that someone needs to check on or speak with your child.

Again, our sympathies, condolences and prayers are with Anthony’s family in this time of grief

Dr. Pamela A. Stephens,

Superintendent

Adair County Schools

270-384-2576

pamela.stephens@adair.kyschools.us