Superintendent Stephens Issues Release Concerning Recent Decisions

Received Aug. 13, 2021 7:13 p.m.

Adair County School students, parents and staff:

Over the past 72 hours there have been a lot of decisions made. Some of these decisions were made locally by our board and our central office administration while others were made in Frankfort. The Adair County Board of Education and the staff of Adair County schools are committed to Adair County students, their families, the community and the decisions we make will always be based on what we feel is best for everyone, especially our students. We take every piece of feedback into consideration and every piece plays a role in our decision-making process.

The Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to require masks for this school year. This completely takes the mask decision out of our school boards hands. Although we wished this decision was left in local hands, it is no longer the school boards decision. If our board directs students and/or staff that they are NOT required to wear a mask in direct contradiction to Tuesday’s Executive Order, the superintendent and board members would be subject to immediate arrest without warrant by a trooper of police officer. Therefore, when students and staff return to school on August 25th everyone will be required to wear a mask. We ask that this situation not divide our community and our school family. At the end of the day, it is all about providing a quality education in a safe environment and that must continue to be our focus.

We’ve had many questions about the mask requirement, from both sides of the issue. We have taken your phone calls and read/replied to your emails. We have been asked what will happen if a parent tells their child not to wear a mask at school. This will put a child in a situation where we must respond by calling the parent to come pick your child up from school if they refuse to wear a mask. This incident may result in an unexcused absence.

We have been asked about offering a virtual option for students, so we are adding a virtual option. This virtual option will NOT look like last school year and teachers will NOT be asked to serve a dual role as a virtual instructor and an in-person teacher. The virtual option has some very strict guidelines and expectations. Guidelines and expectations as well as the virtual program request form will be released by 5:00 on Friday, August 13th. You can access the Adair County Schools K-12 Virtual Program Request Form by visiting our district website at www.adair.kyschool.us .

Now that the Kentucky Board of Education has made this decision, we must refocus on what is best for our children, which is providing a quality education. I think we all agree that everyone’s top priority is getting back to in-person instruction and moving on with this academic year. We beg you to not let the mask issue divide our schools and our community like it has in some places across our state and our country. Let’s find some common ground in knowing that we must all work together to find a way to provide a quality education for all students and support them emotionally, psychologically and educationally.

Once again, we appreciate all that you do for our students, our staff and our community.

Please continue to work for unity, pray for our students and our staff in the days and weeks ahead.

Thank you for your support!