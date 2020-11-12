Suzanne Mitchum

Suzanne Sherrill Mitchum, 69, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Knifley, KY she is the daughter of the late Ferman Paul and Ora Mae Thompson Sherrill.

Mrs. Mitchum was a member of the Knifley Chapel Brethren in Christ Church.

Survivors include her husband Tommy Mitchum of Columbia; a daughter Tonya Mitchum Stephens (Kevin) of Columbia; two grandsons Tyler Karnes (Brittni) of Russell Springs and Kegin Stephens of Columbia; a great granddaughter Paisley Anne Karnes; a brother Larry Dean Sherrill (Jackie) of Oklahoma; a sister Paula Monday of Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by nearly fifty young lives she helped to shape and their parents who trusted her with their children.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers J. R. and C. R. Sherrill.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and continue on Saturday morning until time for the service.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.