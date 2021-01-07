T.J. Community Mission Foundation plans open house for Shanti Niketan Hospice Home

Jan. 7, 2021

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation Board members are pleased to announce an Open House for the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home on Tuesday, January, 12th from 10AM to 6PM. The 10,400 square foot facility is located at 1020 Glenview Drive and includes 8 inpatient rooms, kitchen and living spaces, private areas for families and guests along with access to a private patio.

T.J. Community Mission Foundation Past Chairman Bill Prather stated, “We are so pleased to see construction of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home complete. It will be a blessing to many families in the years to come. We deeply thank all that have contributed time and financial resources towards making this day a reality.”

In 2015, the board of directors of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation identified a critical need in our community for a residential hospice home for patients facing end-of-life care and where families can seek a place of comfort, counseling and compassionate treatment in a home-like setting.

Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health said, “The Shanti Niketan Hospice Home is a testament of how fortunate we are to live in a community with so many generous people who have made this dream a true reality. This Hospice Home will provide us the opportunity to serve our patients and their entire family in a setting that fosters peace, dignity and respect at the end stage of their life.”

Dr. Bharat Mody, lead philanthropic supporter, commented “Shanti Niketan is a beautiful, perfect name for this hospice home in our community. In my mind, Shanti Niketan is a place where the residents are mentally and spiritually cared for and given enough knowledge and understanding to keep themselves calm and strong in the face of discord or stress. This hospice home will be a loving sanctuary in our community where people can come and get shanti (inner peace) and rest, and prepare for the next step of their journey. We are humbled by the support of those who selflessly care about others—most of whom they don’t know—with their hearts are full of love and compassion.”

Registration is required to attend so that social distancing guidelines are observed. You can register at tjregionalhealth.org/calendar or by calling 270.651.4348.