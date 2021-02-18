T.J. Health Clinic closed today

WINTER WEATHER UPDATE FOR TODAY:

This is an updated weather announcement for Thursday, February 18th. Due to inclement weather and hazardous conditions, the T.J. Health Pavilion, all Rural Health Clinics and the T.J. Family Medicine Center will be closed today . As always, T.J. Samson and T.J. Health Columbia remain open 24/7.

Updates, delays, and closures will be posted as more information becomes available. Visit our weather page: T.J. Regional Health and follow us on Facebook and local media the most up-to-date information.