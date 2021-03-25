T.J. Health Columbia accepting Kentucky resident 18 and older for vaccine

T.J. Health Columbia is currently scheduling vaccine appointments for any Kentucky resident who is 18 or older. Several appointment times are still available for the vaccine clinic on Friday, April 2nd at the V.F.W. building at 500 Greenhills Road. The Moderna vaccine is being administered, and patients will receive their appointment date for their second dose on the day of their first vaccine.

Please call the T.J. Regional Health vaccine hotline at 270.659.1010 to schedule a vaccine appointment or to cancel or reschedule a previously made appointment.