T.J. Health Columbia blood donations exceed goal

Columbia, KY – T.J. Health Columbia hosted a blood drive on Friday, August 14, in partnership with the American Red Cross. With the help of donors in the community, the blood drive was highly successful, exceeding the goal of 25 units by collecting 28 units of blood. According to the American Red Cross, each unit of blood saves up to three lives.

The need for blood never stops. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, but there is currently a critical shortage in blood supply.

“We appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “We rely on the American Red Cross for the blood supply in our hospitals, and the American Red Cross relies on the public to donate. We will definitely be hosting additional blood drives in the future.”

Donors can give blood every 56 days. The next blood drive at T.J. Health Columbia will be announced in the coming weeks.