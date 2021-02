(Feb. 23, 2021) – T.J. Regional Health is still accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine to be given this Friday, February 26 at T.J. Health Columbia for Phase 1A – Healthcare Workers and for Phase 1B – people 70 years of age or older. If you are a healthcare worker or age 70 or older and would like to receive your first vaccine dose, please call the T.J. Regional Health vaccine hotline at 270-659-1010 to schedule your appointment for Friday, Feb. 26.