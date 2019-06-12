T.J. Health Columbia topic at chamber meeting

T.J. Health Columbia hosted the June chamber meeting with a luncheon and T.J. Samson CEO Neal Thornbury updated members on the growth of the hospital.

Thornbury reported that since T.J. Health took over the hospital in 2016, they have invested more than $1 million in infrastructure for renovations and building updates.

He also mentioned the goal to recreate the vibrant health community and dependable healthcare system that Columbia once enjoyed.

Their efforts to reach that goal include opening the inpatient beds on the second floor and giving patients at T.J. Health Columbia the same board-certified physicians they would see at T.J. Samson in Glasgow.

“We wanted to make sure we had board certified physicians here in Columbia,” said Thornbury. “Not all physicians are board certified, but they are here.”

This is a great benefit because the staff will provide the same processes and level of care that is available in Glasgow, Thornbury noted. In addition, they are working to grow the numbers of permanent physicians to work solely at T.J. Health Columbia.

A number of programs have been put in place, such as rehabilitation, lab, radiology and the physician clinics, and Thornbury says additions and improvements continue.

“Every year we see growth in the current programs we have,” he said. “What that tells me is that the community is starting to migrate back to the health system, which – I know we were in a very precarious situation when we came in 2016. To be supported by the community is big for us.”

Another growth includes the payroll for the hospital, which Thornbury says has increased 80 percent since February 2016 when they first took over.

T.J. Health Columbia has also partnered with Lindsey Wilson College by providing biometrics to its employees to give the college a dashboard of the health of their employees.

Thornbury did report that the behavioral health unit of T.J. Health Columbia was closed due to several circumstances, some including inability to find qualified staff for the unit and also due to regulations they were unable to meet at the time.

The administration believes that the community feedback is one way they will be able to make the hospital a success.

“When people don’t have a good experience with our hospital here, we do want to know, which is why we come to events like this.”

They are actively looking at other programs that can be implemented in the area of the hospital that once held the behavioral unit.

“The sky is the limit for this hospital,” said Thornbury. “What we’re trying to achieve here is gold standard healthcare.”

