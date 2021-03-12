T.J. Health expands Phase 1C of vaccinations

T.J. Regional Health is accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals that fall into the categories of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C.

Phase 1C has just been expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older.

If you would like to receive your first vaccine dose, please call the T.J. Regional Health vaccine hotline at 270-659-1010 to schedule your appointment.

