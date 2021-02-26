T.J. Health to open vaccine hotline for Phase 1C

Stacey Biggs, executive vice president for Marketing, Planning and Development for T.J. Regional Health, announced today that beginning March 1 T.J. Vaccine Hotline will open to those in Phase 1C of the vaccination process.

As this transition to Phase 1C occurs, per the state’s guidelines we are placing primary emphasis on those who are age 60 and older, and who face a higher COVID-19 mortality risk.

Starting next week, those in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C may call our hotline at 270-659-1010 Mon – Fri from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to schedule an appointment. We anticipate exceptionally high call volumes, and we greatly appreciate your patience.

For reference on who qualifies for Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, please see the graphic below or visit kycovid19.ky.gov.