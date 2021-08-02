T.J. officials warn of scam

Officials of T.J. Regional Health announced Monday they are warning citizens of a possible phone scam. They said callers have been posing as employees of T.J. Regional Health and claim they are updating patient records. They ask for patients’ Medicare numbers and other private information.

T.J. officials say if you receive a call of this nature, it’s okay – and even encouraged – to be skeptical and to protect yourself by asking questions and confirming that the call is legitimate. Feel free to ask the caller for the name of their supervisor and for a call-back number.

Representatives from T.J. Regional Health will only contact you in conjunction with a service you are planning to have or have already completed (such as a doctor’s visit, a test or a procedure).