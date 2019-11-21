T.J. Regional Health holds third annual day of giving

Glasgow, KY – T.J. Regional Health held its third annual Day of Giving as a way to show the communities we serve that we are thankful for the opportunity to provide them with high-quality healthcare and to show how much we appreciate their continued support of our organization.

At least fifteen different departments within T.J. Regional Health chose various charities and organizations in which to make donations including money, non-perishable food items, toiletries and other basic living necessities. Recipients in multiple communities included churches, local food pantries, the Boys and Girls Club, area schools and nursing homes to name a few. Overall, hundreds of community members will be impacted by the Day of Giving.

Mallie Boston, Unit Director at Boys & Girls Club stated, “The donations provided by T.J. will be a tremendous support in providing inclusivity to our members. Providing a new space to serve our youth in a multitude of ways with sensory therapy and one-on-one mentorship. We are so thankful for community partners like T.J. for continuing to help our youth.”

Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health explained, “I am humbled by the generosity our employees show on a daily basis. Not only in the health care that they provide to our patients but to open their hearts and wallets to help those in need. It’s truly a blessing to work side by side with these individuals every day.”