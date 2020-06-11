T.J. Regional Health launches new website

T.J. Regional Health is inviting visitors to explore the organization’s new website. The new site has been designed to create a user-friendly experience, with improved navigation and new functionalities.

The website, relaunched as tjregionalhealth.org, ties together all of the entities under the T.J. Regional Health umbrella, including both hospitals, outpatient services, rural health clinics, and the Community Mission Foundation. The previous website address at tjsamson.org, will now redirect to the new site.

“This website redesign, along with the new domain name, truly ties together all of our facilities and services,” according to Stacey Biggs, EVP of Marketing, Planning & Development. “This allows each patient and visitor from all of the areas we serve to have the same online experience and access to our services and information.”

Created with patients and visitors in mind, the redesigned site is mobile friendly and includes features to help users quickly find information and perform common tasks such as:

Online Bill Pay

Request an Appointment by location

Transfer a Prescription

Find a Provider

Login to the Patient Portal

Visitors to the new site can also find many health resources, sign up for e-newsletters related to specific topics, and read the latest health news, including ongoing updates related to COVID-19. Additional information and features are continually being added.

For more information on T.J. Regional Health, and to view the new website, please visit www.tjregionalhealth.org.