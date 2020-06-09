Tammy Gale Loy, 54, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born August 18, 1965, in Adair County, to the late Arnold and Mary Wheeler Corbin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Timmy Corbin.
Survivors include:
One daughter – Tasha Padgett of Columbia
One son – Derek (Peyton) Padgett of Columbia
One grandson – Sawyer Padgett
One brother – Todd (Tina) Corbin of Campbellsville
Three sisters – Martha (Haskin) Wheeler, Paula (Kieven) Sneed all of Columbia, Becky Bennett of Russell Springs
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Curt Hill officiating
Burial in McClister Cemetery
Casket Bearers – Derek Padgett, Jacob Sneed, Ethan Dial, Eric Dial, Joey Keith, Anthony Blankenship & Riley Rogers
Honorary Casket Bearers – Dalton Dial & Bentley Dial
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements