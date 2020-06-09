Tammy Gale Loy, 54, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1965, in Adair County, to the late Arnold and Mary Wheeler Corbin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Timmy Corbin.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Tasha Padgett of Columbia

One son – Derek (Peyton) Padgett of Columbia

One grandson – Sawyer Padgett

One brother – Todd (Tina) Corbin of Campbellsville

Three sisters – Martha (Haskin) Wheeler, Paula (Kieven) Sneed all of Columbia, Becky Bennett of Russell Springs

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Curt Hill officiating

Burial in McClister Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Derek Padgett, Jacob Sneed, Ethan Dial, Eric Dial, Joey Keith, Anthony Blankenship & Riley Rogers

Honorary Casket Bearers – Dalton Dial & Bentley Dial

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

