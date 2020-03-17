Taylor County RECC Responds to COVID-19 Concerns

FROM TAYLOR COUNTY RECC

With the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, we know that the people we serve are facing many concerns. Guided by cooperative values, Taylor County RECC is dedicated to doing what we can to fulfill our civic duty and live up to the trust that our members place in us to bring them safe, affordable and reliable electricity.

At this time, we strongly encourage our members to voluntarily limit office visits. Most business regarding your Taylor County RECC account can be handled one of the following ways:

Website www.tcrecc.com

Mobile App

Mail

Phone

Night Deposit Box

Bank of Columbia Drive-thru

Limestone Bank Drive-thru

Automatic Bank Draft

Online Bill Payment thru your bank website

As a cooperative, we have a responsibility to do what is in the best interest of all of our members. Taylor County RECC, will not be disconnecting services for non-payment for a limited time. While this is not normal procedure, we are sensitive to the well-being of all our members. Though disconnects may not occur, it remains the responsibility of each account holder to pay as they can, which will help avoid a larger balance in the future. Bills and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual.

Taylor County RECC will continue to closely monitor the situation. We will update our members if we feel any changes to our current operating status are necessary.

We encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty or have any questions to call us at

1-270-465-4101 or 1-800-931-4551.