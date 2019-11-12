TC Energy conducting pipeline testing this week

TC Energy will be conducting some tests on its pipeline system this week, looking to replicate the same pulsations experienced a couple of months ago. These tests and the pulsations do not represent any safety concern for the community around the pipeline. Engineers and operations personnel from the company continue to investigate the source of the noise heard in Adair County. TC Energy is committed to the safe and responsible operations of its system and will continue to work with local officials to keep them informed on the matter.

From Adair Co. Emergency Management Director, Mike Keltner