Teachers step up to challenge of virtual learning

Many teachers have declared that the start of this school year will be like their first year of teaching all over again.

“It was (more) different than any of my other 19 first days, to say the least,” said Tina Watson, history teacher at Adair County High School. “I think for the most part, we all realize this is a learning process for everyone.”

The uncharted territory that is virtual learning has left many parents worried, but Watson and other teachers are determined to make the best of the experience.

“I want students to be engaged and enjoy their virtual learning experience,” said Adair County Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Sydney Humphress.

“Throughout the process of preparing for virtual instruction, I have made tutorial videos on how to access all of the learning programs and tools they need this year,” Humphress said. “Regardless of how we learn, I am looking forward to working as a team with students and parents.”

Teachers have researched new online programs and tools that will make the virtual learning experience interactive and easy to use.

The biggest goal and challenge for Humphress will be meeting the needs of her students virtually, because she wants them to feel heard, understood and provide a great learning experience.

Watson’s biggest hurdle is the technology and getting students logged on and navigating the programs. It wouldn’t be possible for many if not for the community’s involvement.

“I think it’s wonderful that so much of the community has offered access to Wi-Fi for those that do not have it,” said Watson. “I was happy to reach out to some of my students yesterday, just to get a personal connection established.”

For the first day of school, Humphress said her students had smiles on their faces and that some were ready to go before 7:45 a.m.

“It made me smile to know they were eager to learn virtually and see their classmates during live meets,” said Humphress.

Though there were a few bumps in the road, Watson said her high school students were participating well and doing what was expected of them.

Instead of being able to view students spread all across a classroom, the new normal is to view them all inside camera squares on a laptop screen.

Inside the schools, it’s not uncommon to get a phone call from another teacher asking how to get a program to do something specific.

Adair County Middle School sixth grade science teacher Deb Waddell said at Thursday’s school board meeting they normally are able to do their own thing, but changing hasn’t been a bad thing.

“I’ve never seen teachers work so hard as they’ve worked during the summer and it has brought us closer together.”

