Teen hit on bicycle in Adair has died

UPDATE:

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

From Sheriff Josh Brockman: I have just recieved a call from the Fayette County Coroner that Avel Vundorin has passed away as a result of his injuries received in vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Male injured in collision is identified as Casey County teen

https://adairvoice.com/male-injured-in-collision-is-identified-as-casey-county-teen/



Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Male critically injured in bike verses vehicle accident

https://adairvoice.com/male-critically-injured-in-bike-versus-vehicle-accident/

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

ID sought for mail in accident

https://adairvoice.com/id-sought-for-male-in-accident/