Teen sought after murder in Russell County

UPDATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON: While on routine patrol, Trooper Jake Smith saw a male individual walking on US 127 in Casey County that matched the description of Lee Maynard. Trooper Smith stopped and made contact with the individual and identified him to be Mr. Maynard. The warrant for murder was served on Maynard. Maynard was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL POST:

JAMESTOWN, Ky. – On the night of April 5, 2023, at approximately 9:49 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a call from Russell County 911 Center. Russell County Sheriff’s Department requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the scene and learned Charles Maynard, age 22 of Jamestown, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. KSP launched an investigation and determined that Charles Maynard had been shot by his brother, Lee Maynard, 18, of Jamestown. Lee Maynard fled from the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival at the residence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee Maynard charging him with murder. Lee Maynard was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in regards to Lee Maynard’s whereabouts is urged to contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270)-384-4796 or our hotline at 800-222-5555. Callers may remain anonymous when providing information pertaining to this case.

Detective Zach Scott, assisted by other KSP Troopers and Detectives, is continuing the murder investigation.