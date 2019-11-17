Teens injured in early morning wreck

The Columbia Police Department responded to a single vehicle injury accident early Sunday morning Nov. 17 on Fairground Street. The accident occurred around 3 a.m. when Riley Baker, 18 of Columbia, was operating a 2006 Nissan Altima which left the roadway and hit a tree head-on on Lindsey Wilson’s Campus.

Baker as well as passengers Ashley Pelston, 18, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were transported to TJ Columbia by Adair EMS for treatment. The juvenile was later flown to UK due to injury severity.

Officer Adam Cravens is investigating the accident with possible charges pending. He was assisted on scene by Officer Jamie Cole and Deputy Josh Durbin. Columbia Adair Fire also responde d to the scene.