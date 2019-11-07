Teresa Giles named educator of the month

Congratulations to Teresa Giles on being named the Educator of the Month for ACEA-Adair County Education Association an affiliate of KEA and NEA. This is Mrs. Giles 17th year of teaching. She teaches Computer Science and Computer Programming.

Her IT classes include IT Computer Literacy, Computational Thinking, AP Computer Science, AP Computer Science Principles, Introduction to Programming and Project-Based Learning. She is the Perkin V Cordinator for ACHS as wells as TEDS. The sponsor of FBLA at the high school Mrs. Giles went to Western KY University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Marketing Education with an Information Technology endorsement. S

he later earned her M.A. in Secondary Education and received her Rank 1 School Principal-ship.

Her favorite quote is “Every student can learn, just not on the same day in the same way.” – George Evans.

Congratulations to a well deserving educator!