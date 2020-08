Please be advised The City of Columbia Board of Adjustment will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 27 at 5:30 P.M. in City Hall.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following:

Request for Conditional Use Permit for property owned by Barry & Tammy Stotts with Southern Nest Realty on 1 lot located at 302 Maple Street (PVA Map No. 000-03-31-010.00.) The purpose is to operate a real estate office.

The hearing is open to the public.