Thelma Jane Tone, 81, of Columbia, died Monday, August, 9, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born on March 1, 1940 in Cincinnati to the late Ray and Thelma Herbert Ware. She was preceded in in death by her husband Rev. Charles Tone.

Mrs. Tone was of the Nazarene and Methodist faith, having served as song leader and helped with children ministries in the churches her husband pastored over the years. She had a passion for shoes and purses and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter Robin Cornelison (Donnie) of Columbia; three grandchildren, Ronnie Cornelison (Whitney), Cameron Cornelison and Candace Sneed (Adam); six great-grandchildren, Sophie, Eli, Jude and Anna Kate Cornelison, and Weston and Addy Sneed; a special friend, Randy Smith of Albany; two brothers, George Ware of Indiana and Herbie Ware of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter-in-law, Lauren Cornelison; and four siblings, Wilba Erwin, Louelle Jowers, Mary Ann Kuehne and Ivan Ware.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Cane Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., and continue on Thursday morning at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Rev. Steve Pescosolido will be officiating.