Therapy dog helps ease anxiety at dentist office

At almost two years old, Dr. Janella Brown’s golden-doodle, Pennie, has made something of herself.

Her sweet and mild demeanor earned her a spot as a therapy dog at Brown’s Family Dentistry office. Brown has had Pennie since she was six weeks old, and she knew quickly that she was a special pup.

“With the way her personality is, I knew that she’d be good at it,” said Brown.

To be a certified therapy dog, work had to be done. Pennie has been through two rounds of obedience training and then went on to receive therapy training from 4 Paws Training in Jamestown.

“They took her in public and worked on the different commands and how to act in public places and around people,” said Brown.

Pennie will officially become a certified therapy dog in a few weeks after her final testing.

As for what Pennie does during the day, it varies. Brown provides her with a bed in the back of the office and Pennie likes to roam the office and visit patients as long as they are okay with having a dog around. Pennie can sit in the floor next to patients and has even gotten in the chair with them if they wanted.

Of course, patient comfort is Brown’s entire goal here and if Pennie makes a patient uncomfortable, Brown will be glad to remove her during their appointment.

“My goal was for her to be here whenever someone needed her,” said Brown. “I think petting a dog would be stress relief for a lot of people.”

Brown has already received positive feedback from patients who say they feel much better to have Pennie there to love on.

