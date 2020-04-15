Third Adair County Person Dies from Coronavirus

DEATH TOTAL NOW INCLUDES TWO NURSING HOME RESIDENTS, ONE EMPLOYEE

April 15, 2020

A second resident from Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor has died from the coronavirus. County Judge Executive Gale Cowan confirmed that the county’s third reported death was a resident at the nursing home. The first person in Adair County to die from the virus was also a nursing home resident and the second person was an employee at the facility.

There are no new cases in the county reported today.

LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATE:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

115 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

115 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD

is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.

Today was a difficult day as we experienced our fifth COVID-19 related death. We have now

had two deaths in Pulaski and three in Adair. We are closely monitoring the situations at Summit

Manor Nursing Home in Adair, and Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell. We want to express our

gratitude to all local responders, agencies and long-term care facilities for your cooperation.