Thomas Turner

Thomas A. Turner, 71, of Columbia, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1948 in Adair County to the late Edgar & Mabel Kemp Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Avon Cundiff. Thomas was a member of Columbia Seventh Day Adventist Church, a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, and was the former owner of Sta-Clean Carpet Care and an income tax preparer.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Sharon Cowan Turner of Columbia

Two Brothers – Jim (Linda) Tuner & Mickey Turner both of Columbia

Two Sisters – Aretha (Bobby) Corbin of Columbia & Margarette Sneed of Chicago

Nieces – Cindy Turner, Lori McCalister & Jamie Patterson

Great-Nieces – Reagan McCalister & Kayli Patterson

Funeral Service – Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Bradshaw officiating

Burial in Smith-Hutchison Cemetery with full Military Honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Visitation after 9 A.M. Monday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements