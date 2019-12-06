Adair County Community Voice

Thomas Turner

Thomas A. Turner, 71, of Columbia, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1948 in Adair County to the late Edgar & Mabel Kemp Turner.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Avon Cundiff.  Thomas was a member of Columbia Seventh Day Adventist Church, a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era, and was the former owner of Sta-Clean Carpet Care and an income tax preparer.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Sharon Cowan Turner of Columbia

Two Brothers – Jim (Linda) Tuner & Mickey Turner both of Columbia

Two Sisters – Aretha (Bobby) Corbin of Columbia & Margarette Sneed of Chicago

Nieces – Cindy Turner, Lori McCalister & Jamie Patterson

Great-Nieces – Reagan McCalister & Kayli Patterson

Funeral Service – Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Bradshaw officiating

Burial in Smith-Hutchison Cemetery with full Military Honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Visitation after 9 A.M. Monday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements