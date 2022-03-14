Three airlifted after one-vehicle accident

Deputies from the Adair County’s Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a single-vehicle accident at the 44-mile marker on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway, resulting in three medical helicopters being dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies found three occupants of the vehicle were entrapped and one had been ejected.

The preliminary investigation showed William Graham, 47, of Glasgow, was driving his 2019 Nissan Rogue east on the parkway when he lost control and entered the median. The vehicle apparently overturned several times and a 13-year-old, Julies Noto, was ejected.

Graham, along with Mary Alice Noto, 35, and Bella Noto, 11, were trapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extricated by the Columbia-Adair Fire Department.

Julies Noto was airlifted to the University of Kentucky. Mary and Bella Noto were taken to the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. Graham weas treated and released.

Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol is leading the investigation and was assisted by Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch. Agencies responding to or assisting at the scene were: Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, Adair County EMS, Columbia-Adair County Fire Department, PHI Air Medical, Air Methods Air Medical, and Adair County 911 .