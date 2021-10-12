Three injured in single car accident

One man and two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday just outside of Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol was dispatched to a single vehicle accident, approximately four miles east of Columba on Hwy. 80.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car, Kenneth Montgomery, 19, of Jamestown, lost control of his 2007 Ford passenger car. He was driving west when the vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the highway. In an attempt to recover the car, he overcorrected. The vehicle rolled over several times.

Montgomery, along with passengers Alex Gaskin and Justin Cox, both 17; was transported to T.J. Health Columbia by Adair County EMS.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

