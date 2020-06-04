Three inmates overdose, treated at hospital

June 4, 2020

Three female state inmates at the Adair County Regional Jail were taken to the hospital Monday after apparently overdosing on a synthetic drug known as spice.

Adair County EMS was first called to the jail around 4:27 p.m. Monday for a female inmate who appeared to be having a seizure. Shortly after, a second call went out to EMS for a second inmate with similar symptoms.

Jailer Joey White said the following day that his staff responded quickly when a female passed out in a cell. Within 10 minutes, EMS loaded three inmates for transport after they all appeared to have overdosed.

All three women were returned to the jail the same day and are unharmed. They face disciplinary actions from the Department of Corrections, with whom White said he had already filed a report on Tuesday.

White said the three women are state inmates that had been in the jail for some time. He believes another inmate who had probably just come out of isolation and been put into the cell with the others brought the drugs into the jail. Charges could be filed if there is evidence to determine who brought in the drugs, he said.

“Every inmate that comes in is processed and strip searched,” White said. “Sometimes you don’t catch everything. Without a body scanner or an x-ray machine, you can’t catch everything.”

By Sharon Burton

snburton@adairvoice.com