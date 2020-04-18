Three New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Saturday

Adair County has three more positive cases of COVID-10 today. The Adair Fiscal Court did not report if the cases are related to Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. That detail usually comes from the court’s Facebook page.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

124 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced

124 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district. Regardless of the confirmed

case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD

is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who

may have come in contact with them.

April 18, 2020