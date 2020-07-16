Three new coronavirus cases reported in Adair

Lake Cumberland District Health Department Report:

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 32 deaths resulting in a 4.7% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 7 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 84 hospitalizations resulting in a 12.3% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 62% of ICU beds and 19% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 17 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 2; Casey: 5; Pulaski: 2; Russell: 5; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 2. In all, we have released 59.7% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 682 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2772 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 243 active cases in our district across 10 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 52 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 29 today: Adair: 3; Casey: 10; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 2; Green: 1; Pulaski: 1; Russell: 7; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.05. This means our total case count is projected to double every 14.2 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 91-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 96-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 93-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 3 month-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 24-year-old male who is hospitalized, asymptomatic

Our number in the hospital went down by two today to seven. That is very positive. Since hospitalizations and mortality follow spikes in cases by a few weeks, we will keep a close eye on these numbers.

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 682 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 20,804 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/15/20 (this includes 20,677 statewide plus 127 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/07/15/public-information-brief-7-15-20/