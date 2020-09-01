Three new cases reported in Adair on Monday

Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey. We have experienced a total of 62 deaths resulting in a 3.1% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 19 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 185 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.3% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 67% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 61 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 17; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 13; Russell: 8; Taylor: 5; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 78.6% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,993 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 364 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 63 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 30 today: Adair: 3; Cumberland: 1; Green: 4; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 9; Taylor: 3; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.022. This means our total case count is projected to double every 31.73 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 81-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Adair: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 65-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Green: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 87-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 6-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 92-year-old female who is self-isolated, awaiting info

Russell: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The death we report today is 67-year-old male from Casey who was not a nursing home resident.

We released more cases today that we added. We certainly hope that continues. Though, we did add 30 cases today. Our growth rate still projects our total cases to double in just over 31 days.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,993 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 48,462 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 48,396 statewide plus 66 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/08/31/public-information-brief-8-31-20/