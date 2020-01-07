Timothy Dale “Timmy” Green, 49, of Columbia, KY died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Russell County Hospital. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Barbara Jean Powell Green, and L. C. Green of Columbia who survives.

Timmy was a 1988 graduate of Adair County High School and a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

In addition to his father he is survived by a sister Beth Sneed (Jeremy) of Russell Springs, KY; two brothers Chris Green (Cathy) of Ragley, LA and Troy Green (Cheryl) of Columbia; six nieces and nephews Molly Green, Callie Montgomery, Caleb Green, Jesse Green, Toby Green and Case Sneed; four great nephews Greylon, Grifton, Roby and Quaid Green; a special friend Angela Vincent Withers of Owensboro, KY; a God-daughter Jennifer Withers of Owensboro, KY and several friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be 6:00pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Stacey Huff officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Green chose cremation.