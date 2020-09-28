Tina Annissia Johnson, 49, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she is the daughter of Stariett and Carol Coomer Johnson both of Columbia who survives.

Tina was a member of the Parks Ridge Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents Tina is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday after 10:00am at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.