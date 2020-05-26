Tom A. Dulworth, 78, of Union, Kentucky, formerly of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 24, 1942 in Adair County to the late William Russell & Leora Bault Dulworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Russell Dulworth. Tom was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, former owner of Southern Spring Manufacturing Company, a volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 74 in Madison, Tennessee for 35 years and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Diane Martin Dulworth of Union, KY

One Daughter – Mary Frances (Randy) Gibson of Cincinnati, OH

One Son – John Martin Dulworth of Dallastown, PA

Five Grandchildren – Jullian, Ashley, Sarah, Molli & Abi

One Brother – Edward “Pee Wee” Dulworth of Columbia

Nieces & Nephews – Lisa Tucker, Linda Tucker, Shirley Moss & Wayne Dulworth

Tom was also a soon-to-be Great-Grandfather.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Father Joseph Thomas officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Casket Bearers – John Dulworth, Jullian Dulworth, Kyle Seibert, Chris Greer, Randy Gibson & Harrison Moss

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com