Tommy Lynn Murray, 63, of Columbia died Monday, June 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1957 to the late Henry Willie “Bill” Murray and Shirley White Burress. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Alice Vee Roberts Murray.

Mr. Murray was a member of the New Concord Community Church and enjoyed driving his antique cars and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Stargel Murray of Columbia; two children, Melissa Kay Kessinger (Kevin) and Anthony Murray (Karla) both of Columbia; five grandchildren, Kyle Murray, Christina Kessinger, Jacob Kessinger, Joshua Murray and Luke Murray; a great grandchild, Bentley Kessinger; 11 siblings, Randy Murray (Debbie), Jena Chumbley Griffin, Bonnie Thrasher (Glendell), Charlotte Campbell and Sharon Pierce, all of Columbia; and Larry Murray (Barbara), Joyce Ann Redmon, Judy Kay Higginbotham (James), Rhea Creech Whitlock (Chris), Juanita Passmore (Jamie) and Irene Melson (Jerry) all of Russell Springs; several nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives also survive.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Murray and Todd Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 3 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Willard Parson and Bro. Mike Helm will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donors Association and can be left at the funeral home.