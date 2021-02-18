Tompkinsville native is LWC’s all-time leading scorer

Turner notches out Young’s 1988-1993 career total

Reagan Turner’s basketball career started on a neighborhood goal in the small town of Tompkinsville. As a middle school player, Turner eagerly tested her skills in pickup games against the highly touted Monroe County High School players, who at the time were one of the premiere prep programs in the state.

Over time, Turner got better and better and went from being the last one picked for the games to the one doing the selecting.

Turner never stopped improving and as she prepares to wrap up her Lindsey Wilson College career this season, Turner highlighted the last four years by becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday, scoring 15 points in an 85-79 victory over Pikeville.

“This is a very big deal to me,” Turner said. “I am amazed when I think about it, but I don’t even think it has hit me yet that it actually happened. When I got over 2,000 points, I thought I had a chance at it. However, you never know what’s going to happen with COVID-19 or injury.”

Turner finished Saturday’s game with 2,223 career points, knocking off Donna Burden Young’s former record of 2,213 scored from 1988-93.

“I tried not to get too excited about it as I got closer, but now that it is over, I guess I can get excited now,” Turner said. “For sure, now that I have the title and it is over, I can take a deep breath.”

Turner and the Blue Raiders are having a great season, currently 18-4 on the year and ranked 13th in the latest NAIA national rankings. Lindsey Wilson has won 93 games with Turner on the roster and the Blue Raiders are favorites to close out this year in the national championship tournament.

“I was not really nervous during the game,” Turner said. “My mind was focused on whether or not we got the win. It is a good bonus to get the win and the record, all in one.”

It has been a tough season for the Blue Raiders, no doubt. Games have often been canceled the day of the contest due to COVID-19 issues.

“I am pretty happy with where our team is right now, but I am hoping we will do even better,” Turner said. “After all, we had a little chip on our shoulder at the start of the season because the year started, and we weren’t even ranked. I love this group of girls and I think we work well together.”

Turner, who is considering between enrolling in physical therapy school next year or coming back for another season with LWC, said her latest honor is nice, but it is probably not her most memorable moment.

“I am always going to remember the girls I have played with,” Turner said. “I have been blessed to have always been with a group of girls that I can be friends with. The memories on and off the court – it’s been a lot of fun.”

By Scott Wilson

scott@adairvoice.com