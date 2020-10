Adair Co unty High School officials have just announced tonight’s football game at Casey County has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

Tickets will be refunded to those who purchased them for the original October 9th game. Ticket buyers should contact ACHS Bookkeeper Tina Corbin at 270-384-2751 no later than 2 p.m. next Tuesday, November 3rd, to request a refund.