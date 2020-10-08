Tourism commission to host retirement party for Stivers

The local tourism commission is hosting a retirement gathering for Sue Stivers on Friday at 11 a.m. at the training and development center (chamber office), located at 201 Burkesville St.

Stivers has served as director of tourism in Adair County as well as chamber of commerce director for several decades. She retired from the chamber of commerce in 2017 and retired from her volunteer work with the tourism commission earlier this year.

Stivers was recognized by Congressman James Comer on the floor of the House of Representatives and a framed copy of his comments was presented to Stivers during the December 2017 retirement reception.

“I rise today in recognition of Ms. Sue Stivers of Columbia in the First District of Kentucky. Heralded as the “matriarch of Adair County,” Sue has been an outstanding contributor to the livability and prosperity of her hometown,” Comer said.

Everyone is invited to attend Friday’s gathering.

Caleb Irvin was recently appointed by the commission as the tourism director. Irvin is a graphic designer and photographer. He works at Brown and Brown Insurance.