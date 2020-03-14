Transportation Cabinet Issues Emergency Order for Commercial Drivers Assisting in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Temporary hours of service restrictions expedite delivery of goods and services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 13, 2020) – In keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s declaration of emergency and safety focus for Kentuckians, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray today signed an emergency order temporarily suspending certain regulatory restrictions on motor carriers engaged in delivering goods and services to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The order will expedite the delivery of bottled water, food, water, medicine, fuel and other critical supplies. It also applies to vehicles engaged in response efforts in affected areas.

“Our Cabinet is pleased to play a part in ensuring needed supplies get to Kentuckians and neighboring states as quickly as possible in the interest of public health and safety,” said Secretary Gray.

The order is effective March 13 through April 12 and may be extended, if needed. The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas. In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.