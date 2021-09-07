Travis Eugene Bryant, 75, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born on April 14, 1946 in the Ella Community of Adair County to the late Leonard Edgar and Nellie Pearl Roberts Bryant. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Leonard Bryant, Jr.

Mr. Bryant was a member of the New Hope Separate Baptist Church and the caretaker for the New Hope Cemetery for many years. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Frances Elaine Bever Bryant of Columbia, KY; three daughters, Angela Elaine Harrison (David) of Louisville, KY, Tina Marie Brock (Daniel) of Louisville, KY and Crystal Dawn Huckaby (Lance) of Russell Springs, KY; six grandchildren, Hannah Roach, Ashley Hartin (Caleb), Abigail Roach, Christian Harrison, Gracie Huckaby and Talan Huckaby; a great granddaughter, Madeline Trent; eight siblings, Glenda Bryant, Sharon Bryant, Beverly Teramoto (Roy), Debbie Bryant Hudson, Clifton Bryant (Velma), Bennie Bryant (Dora), Merriel Bryant (Maw), Michael Bryant (Monica) and Danny Bryant (Susan); several niece, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Mr. Bryant chose cremation and a private memorial service will be held at New Hope Cemetery.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.