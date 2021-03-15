Treva Mae Richards, 79, of Russell Springs, KY died Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence. Born in Adair County she is the daughter of the late Everett and Betty Mae Roy Bryant and wife of the late Bobby Richards.

Mrs. Richards was a member of the 3 Trees Church and a former active member of the Oak Grove Church of God while her husband was serving as the Pastor. Treva and Bobby were foster parents to many children over the years and supporters of the Church of God Children’s Home in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Survivors include two sons Greg Richards (Jackie) of Mt. Juliet, TN and Harold Richards (Beverly) of Russell Springs; eight grandchildren Jacob and Cullen Belcher, Justin, Michaela, Luke, Gideon and Raylan Richards and Cami Byers; two great grandchildren Odin and Emmie Belcher; five sisters Geneva Lee of Columbia, Myrtie Burton of Russell Springs, Sue Luttrell (Bill) of Russell Springs, Lois Roy (Dale) of Columbia and Sharon Gilbert (Donnie) of Jamestown and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers Lemuel and Jackie Bryant.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Monday, March 15, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Freedom Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at 10:00am Monday on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page.