Trinity Food Pantry

Trinity United Methodist Church, 2418 Campbellsville Rd., will be having a food pantry for the elderly (65 and older) and the disabled (receiving a disability check) of Adair County on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. To receive goods from the food pantry, patrons have to come inside the Family Life Center to sign in.

Sign up will begin Jan. 16. To participate, call the church office at 270-384-3259 and speak to the secretary. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Patrons must sign up even if they have previously been to the food pantry.

Submitted by Phyllis from Trinity UMC