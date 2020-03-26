LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12588.php

Turner named to the NAIA All-America Team, Hall and Outlaw earn honorable mention accolades

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Reagan Turner, J’Nayah Hall, and DeAsia Outlaw have earned NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball honors, NAIA officials announced today.

Turner was selected to the NAIA Second Team All-America team while Hall and Outlaw picked up honorable mention accolades.

Turner becomes just the fifth Blue Raider in the program’s history to repeat as an all-American.

The Gamaliel, Ky., junior led the Mid-South Conference in scoring this season, averaging 18.9 points per game. She led NAIA Division I women’s basketball in 3-point shooting, making 45.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Turner shot 45.5 percent from the field this season while averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per outing.

Last week, Turner was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NAIA All-America team. She also was named Mid-South Conference First Team earlier this season.

Hall averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game — both in the top-15 in the Mid-South Conference. The Owensboro, Ky., native, joined the 1000-point club earlier this season.

Outlaw averaged 14.4 points — seventh in the MSC — and ranked fourth in the conference grabbing 7.7 rebounds per outing. The Henderson, Ky., native, led the MSC and ranked seventh in the NAIA with 64 block shots during the season.

Hall and Outlaw each joined Turner on the conference’s first team.

Lindsey Wilson finished with a 26-6 record and earned a berth into the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Tournament field. The season was cut short after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.