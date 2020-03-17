LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12580.php

Lindsey Wilson’s Turner named to the WBCA NAIA All-America Team

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Reagan Turner has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NAIA All-America team, WBCA officials announced on Monday.

The Gamaliel, Ky., junior, earns her second straight WBCA honor.

Turner averaged a Mid-South Conference-best 18.9 points per game this season. She ended the 2019-20 season leading the NAIA in 3-point shooting, making 45.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Turner shot 45.5 percent from the field this season while averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per outing.

In addition to earning the WBCA honor, Turner was named first-team all-conference earlier this season.

Turner is one of three women from the Mid-South Conference selected to the WBCA All-America team. Shawnee State’s (Ohio) Bailey Cummins and Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Madison Faulkner also earned the distinction.

Lindsey Wilson finished with a 26-6 record and earned a berth into the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Tournament field. The season was cut short after the tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.