Turner shines as LWC women win again

Reagan Turner scored her 2,000th career point as the Lindsey Wilson College women’s basketball team easily took down Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) by a final of 80-63 at Biggers Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

Turner is only the third Blue Raider in school history to eclipse the mark. With her game-high 26 points, she now has 2,013 career points and trails only Donna Burden (1988-93, 2,213 career points) and Viktoria Krell (2007-11, 2,110 career points) on the all-time LWC women’s basketball points leaderboard.

Alongside Turner, two other Lindsey Wilson players notched double-figures in the win. Hailey Ison recorded 13 points with six rebounds, while Rose Mary Jackson garnered 11 points while also grabbing six rebounds.

Alyssa LeMay was the top point scorer for the Lady Lions at 23 points. Hannah Hughes was the only other FHU player in double-figures with 11 points.

Lindsey Wilson shot 41.8 percent from the field (28-of-67) while Freed-Hardeman shot a better mark at 43.1 percent (22-of-51). LWC won the battle on the boards at 40 to 32, alongside forcing 18 turnovers in the win.

The Blue Raiders held a steady 20-15 lead over the Lady Lions after one quarter of action. However, LWC took the game under control after earning a successful 12-0 run towards the end of the second quarter, which expanded the lead out to 46-26 moving into halftime.

The second half was all Lindsey Wilson, which saw its lead jump up to as much as 30 points in the third quarter. The Blue Raiders led 66-44 after three quarters of play, and eventually secured the 80-62 win.

LWC moves to 8-1 (3-1 MSC) on the season, while FHU drops to 5-4 (0-4 MSC).

The Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball team returns to the court on Dec. 31 to face Georgetown on the road at noon.