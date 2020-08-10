Two Adair teenagers arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop was initiated by The Columbia Police Department near Helen Flatt Drive on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 9.

The operator could not produce a valid operators license and denied officers consent to search vehicle.

The K-9 unit Nitro was utilized from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Noah Dial, 18, of Columbia has been charged with no operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine 1st offense; a class D felony.

Additionally, Riley Baker, 18, also of Columbia who was a passenger in the vehicle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as two felonies possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and tampering with physical evidence.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by Sheriff Deputy Justin Cross and Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin.