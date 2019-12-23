Two arrested on trespassing and possession charges

On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3:02 a.m., officers responded to an incident at Walmart where an individual who had been previously banned from Walmart property was at the location.

The parties had left the store but were located in the parking lot by K-9 Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin and Columbia Police Officer Jamie Cole.

During investigation, officers believed narcotics to be in vehicle and Deputy Durbin deployed his K-9, Nitro.

Nitro alerted to the vehicle and as a result, methamphetamine was located in both the driver’s and the passenger’s compartment.

Deputy Durbin arrested Thomas Brown, 31, of Taylor County on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Tyler Nichols, also of Taylor County was found to be in possession of methamphetamine by Officer Jamie Cole, who then arrested him.

Both individuals were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Police Department are continuing investigation.